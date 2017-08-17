Chasing eclipses across the globe is a way of life for some

This 2006 photo provided by Glenn Schneider shows him with his "lug-o-scope" in Turkey. Schneider, was 14 in 1970 when he saw his first eclipse. “I was frozen in place,” he recalled. “I had binoculars around my neck for two and a half minutes and I never picked them up.” Now a University of Arizona astronomy professor, Schneider said when it was over “I was shaking. I was crying. I was overwhelmed. It was at that instant when I said ‘Yeah, this is what I’m going to do with the rest of my life’.” Courtesy Glenn Schneider via AP)