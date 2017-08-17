Confederate memorials being removed at Wisconsin cemetery

FILE - in this May 29, 2017 file photo, attendees peruse the grave markers in the Confederate Rest section after Memorial Day ceremonies at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison, Wis. Mayor Paul Soglin says monuments to confederate soldiers are being removed from the cemetery in traditionally liberal Madison, Wisconsin, because the Civil War was "a defense of the deplorable practice of slavery." Soglin made the announcement in a statement Thursday, Aug. 17. Wisconsin State Journal via AP M.P. King