FILE - This Wednesday, June 28, 2017 file photo shows the statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Two men who identify themselves as the great-great-grandsons of Stonewall Jackson are calling for the removal of the statue of the Confederate general in Virginia’s capital city. Jack and Warren Christian say in a letter published by Slate late Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, that the removal of the Jackson statue and other Confederate monuments on Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue will “necessarily further difficult conversations about racial justice.”
FILE - This Wednesday, June 28, 2017 file photo shows the statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Two men who identify themselves as the great-great-grandsons of Stonewall Jackson are calling for the removal of the statue of the Confederate general in Virginia’s capital city. Jack and Warren Christian say in a letter published by Slate late Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, that the removal of the Jackson statue and other Confederate monuments on Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue will “necessarily further difficult conversations about racial justice.” Steve Helber, File AP Photo
FILE - This Wednesday, June 28, 2017 file photo shows the statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Two men who identify themselves as the great-great-grandsons of Stonewall Jackson are calling for the removal of the statue of the Confederate general in Virginia’s capital city. Jack and Warren Christian say in a letter published by Slate late Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, that the removal of the Jackson statue and other Confederate monuments on Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue will “necessarily further difficult conversations about racial justice.” Steve Helber, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Stonewall Jackson descendants call for monument's removal

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 7:30 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Two men who identify themselves as the great-great-grandsons of Stonewall Jackson are calling for the removal of the statue of the Confederate general in Virginia's capital city.

Jack and Warren Christian say in a letter published by Slate late Wednesday that the removal of the Jackson statue and other Confederate monuments on Richmond's famed Monument Avenue will "necessarily further difficult conversations about racial justice."

Jack Christian told The Associated Press on Thursday that the monuments were clearly constructed to be "markers of white supremacy" and "make black people fearful."

Christian said he's pleased to see that Mayor Levar Stoney is now saying the city should consider removing or relocating its Confederate statues. The mayor had previously said he thought the monuments should stay but have context added.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video