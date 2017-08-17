58 dead in 3 days in renewed Philippine anti-drug bloodshed

In this Aug. 16, 2017, photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during the 19th Founding Anniversary of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines. Philippine police say they have killed at least 26 more drug offenders in overnight gun battles in the capital which brought the death toll in the president's renewed crackdown to 58 in the last three days. Aaron Favila AP Photo