Romania: Orthodox synod meets to discuss bishop sex scandal

Media waits outside the Romanian Patriarchal Cathedral in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. The Holy Synod of Romania's Orthodox Church is meeting behind closed doors to discuss what action to take against the Bishop of Husi, Corneliu Barladeanu, who was seen on video engaging in sexual acts with a male student, the first time in its 92-year history that the synod gathered to decide on action to take in a sex scandal. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo