The Latest: South Sudan's displaced numbers 'overwhelming'

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 7, 2017 file photo, children look through a tear in the tarpaulin tents that serve as extra classrooms, for a mixed class of South Sudanese refugee children and Ugandan children, at the Ombechi Primary School in Bidi Bidi refugee settlement, northern Uganda. The number of South Sudanese refugees sheltering in Uganda has reached 1 million, the United Nations said Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, a grim milestone in what has become the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis. Ben Curtis, File AP Photo