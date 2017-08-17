Nation & World

German state committee votes to lift nationalist's immunity

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 1:17 AM

BERLIN

A committee of a German state parliament has recommended lifting the immunity of a German nationalist leader so they can pursue an investigation of allegations that she lied under oath.

German news agency dpa reported that the committee in Saxony on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of lifting Frauke Petry's immunity from prosecutrion.

Petry is a co-leader of Alternative for Germany, which hopes to enter Germany's national parliament in a Sept. 24 election, and also its top regional lawmaker in Saxony.

The investigation centers on differing accounts given by Petry and another party official to a state legislature committee in relation to a candidate list for a 2014 regional election.

The party says it stands by Petry.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video