Nation & World

1 US soldier killed in combat in Afghan; others wounded

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 5:34 PM

WASHINGTON

The U.S. military says one soldier died and an unspecified number of American and Afghan soldiers were wounded in a combat operation against the Islamic State affiliate in eastern Afghanistan.

The Utah National Guard says the soldier who died Wednesday was one of its members and approximately seven other National Guardsmen were among the wounded. The names were withheld pending notification of family members.

The wounded soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment.

The military announcement provided no details about the combat operation.

