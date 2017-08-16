Nation & World

Syrian warplanes attack IS near Lebanon border

By BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

August 16, 2017 8:50 AM

BEIRUT

Syrian warplanes have bombarded mountainous areas controlled by the Islamic State group near the border with Lebanon.

The extremists control a stretch of land on both side of the border and a major military operation is expected soon to remove them.

The shelling on the Syrian side came as a Lebanese military official said Wednesday that Lebanese troops attacked IS positions on the other side of the border, tightening the siege on them.

The Lebanese official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Syrian state TV says troops captured a strategic hill overlooking wide areas controlled by IS.

The Lebanese army has been preparing for an all-out attack on IS positions along the Syrian border for weeks, massing reinforcements and pounding the area with artillery shells and rockets.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video