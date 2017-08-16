The Latest: Trump says Strange gained after his endorsement

The Latest on the outcome of Alabama's primary elections for the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (all times local):
10:45 a.m.
President Donald Trump says his endorsement of Sen. Luther Strange had a big impact in Alabama's Senate primary.
Trump used Twitter twice on Wednesday to comment on the Alabama Senate race after former state Chief Justice Roy Moore beat Strange by six percentage points, forcing a September runoff between the two Republicans.
Trump's latest tweet says: "Wow, Senator Luther Strange picked up a lot of additional support since my endorsement. Now in September runoff."
He added that Strange is "Strong on Wall & Crime!"
Trump recorded a phone message to Alabama voters encouraging them to vote for Strange.
The recently appointed senator now goes one-on-one against Moore in a Sept. 26 runoff election after the firebrand jurist led the GOP field with 39 percent of the vote. Earlier Wednesday, Trump congratulated both top finishers, tweeting "Exciting race!"
The winner faces Democrat Doug Jones in December.
__
8 a.m.
President Donald Trump has congratulated both Alabama Sen. Luther Strange and former state Chief Justice Roy Moore for making it to the Republican runoff in the U.S. Senate race.
Trump on Wednesday morning used his Twitter account to send congratulations to both men "for being the final two" in the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
"Exciting race!" Trump wrote.
Trump had previously endorsed Strange in the primary and recorded a telephone message sent to voters on Strange's behalf. However, Trump but did not single Strange out in the Wednesday tweet. Strange had emphasized Trump's backing in the closing days of the campaign.
Strange and Moore will meet in a Sept. 26 Republican runoff.
The runoff winner will face Democratic nominee Doug Jones in a December election.
__
4:19 a.m.
Alabama Sen. Luther Strange will face off with Ten Commandments judge Roy Moore in a Republican runoff for the Senate seat that previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Moore on Tuesday forced Strange into a Republican runoff even though Strange was backed by an endorsement from President Donald Trump and millions of dollars from establishment GOP forces.
Moore has a heavy following among the state's evangelical voters after stands for the Ten Commandments and against gay marriage.
Moore told supporters they had sent a message to Washington "elitists" that they could not control the race. Strange, who was appointed to the seat in February, emphasized his endorsement from Trump in a state where Trump remains deeply popular among GOP voters.
The runoff winner will face Democratic nominee Doug Jones in a December election.
