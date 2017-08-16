Obama's post-Charlottesville message most-liked tweet ever

FILE - In this June 30, 2017, file photo, former U.S. President Barack Obama waves to reporters as he walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, upon arrival for their meeting at the Bogor Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia. Obama's Aug. 12, 2017, tweet in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, is already one of the platform’s most-liked posts. Dita Alangkara, Pool, File AP Photo