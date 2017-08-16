Georgia governor candidate wants Confederate carving gone

FILE - This June 23, 2015, file photo shows a carving depicting confederates Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis, in Stone Mountain, Ga. Democratic front-runner for governor Stacey Abrams posted several tweets Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, saying the carving at the tourist attraction Stone Mountain Park and other Confederate statues and monuments around the state should be removed. John Bazemore, File AP Photo