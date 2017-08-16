North Korea threat prompts Guam natives to assert rights

In this Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, photo, historian of Guam's indigenous Chamorro people, Malia Tony Ramirez, 66, sits in her office in Hagatna, Guam. The nuclear conflict with North Korea that has made Guam the target of a threatened attack has led to new calls to change the government of the Pacific island whose inhabitants are American citizens but have no say in electing the president or the use of military force. Tassanee Vejpongsa AP Photo