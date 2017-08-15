Doctor says nail punctured Wisconsin man's heart

This photo provided by Donna Bergeson on June 25, 2017, her husband Doug Bergeson lies on a hospital bed at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, Wis., before a doctor removed a nail from his heart. He had accidentally shot it into his heart earlier in the day while working on a new house in Peshtigo, Wis. He survived and is going back to work this week. Donna Bergeson via AP)