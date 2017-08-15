Nation & World

Lawyer: Baylor settles with woman who said rape was ignored

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 6:44 PM

WACO, Texas

Attorneys for a woman who filed a lawsuit against Baylor University accusing it of ignoring her reported rape by a football player say the case is settled.

The suit filed by Jasmin Hernandez alleged institutional indifference to her rape by a player who was later convicted.

Her attorney, Alexander Zalkin, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that agreements were reached over the weekend. He declined to reveal the terms.

Hernandez's lawsuit also named ex-football coach Art Briles and former athletic director Ian McCaw.

However, lawyers for both Briles and McCaw said their clients were dismissed from the case. Briles' attorney added that they "wouldn't pay them a dime."

A Baylor spokesman declined to comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video