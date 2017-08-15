Rare crocodile eggs hatched at Cambodian conservation center

In this Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by The Wildlife Conservation Society and Fisheries Administration, Siamese baby crocodiles swim in a bin at the Koh Kong Reptile Conservation Center in Koh Kong, Cambodia. WCS and FIA announced on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, that the eggs of nine Siamese crocodiles, listed on IUCN's red list as critically endangered have hatched.The total population of Siamese crocodiles, around 410 wild adults, of which 100-300 live in Cambodia, making it the most important country for the conservation of this species. Wildlife Conservation Society and Fisheries Administration via AP)