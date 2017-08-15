Nation & World

Thai activist gets prison for posting BBC story about king

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 4:07 AM

BANGKOK

A court in Thailand has sentenced a student activist to 2 1/2 years in prison on the charge of lese majeste — or insulting the monarchy — for sharing a BBC article about the country's new king on Facebook.

The lawyer for Jatupat "Pai Dao Din" Boonpattararaksa said his client was initially sentenced Tuesday to five years by the court in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen, but had his sentence halved because he pleaded guilty.

Jatupat was arrested in December for sharing a profile of King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun that was posted online by the BBC's Thai-language service. It included mentions of the king's personal life, including details of three marriages that ended in divorce and other material Thai news media can publish only at their own peril.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video