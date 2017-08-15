Nation & World

Police catch pet iguana on the run that nips cyclist

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 4:02 AM

RYE, N.H.

Police in New Hampshire had their hands full after a pet iguana got loose and bit a cyclist.

Officers responded after the cyclist tried lassoing the roaming reptile with a leash Monday morning in Rye. Police safely caught the iguana and found its owner by posting on social media.

The 10-year-old iguana, whose name is Mr. Jingles, was reunited with its owner Brenda Schultz, who tells WMUR-TV she's grateful someone saw her pet after he slipped out of a hole in a window screen.

The cyclist who tried corralling Mr. Jingles wasn't seriously hurt.

Police say no charges will be filed against the owner.

