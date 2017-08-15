US vet returns dead Japanese soldier's flag to grateful kin

A U.S. World War II veteran has given the grateful family of a fallen Japanese soldier a calligraphy-covered flag he had taken from his body 73 years ago at a Pacific island battlefield.
Sadao Yasue's brother buried his face into the flag and smelled it, and his 93-year-old sister wept silently as it was placed on her lap. They had never gotten his body or — until that moment — anything else of his.
Marvin Strombo fulfilled a promise he made long ago by traveling to Yasue's village to return the flag Tuesday.
Tatsuya Yasue, the dead soldier's brother, calls the flag a family treasure. He said its return makes him feel like his brother "can come out of limbo."
