WWII veteran Marvin Strombo, right, and Tatsuya Yasue, 89-year-old farmer, hold a Japanese flag with autographed messages which was owned by his brother Sadao Yasue, who was killed in the Pacific during World Work II, during a ceremony in Higashishirakawa, in central Japan's Gifu prefecture Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Strombo has returned to the fallen soldier's family the calligraphy-covered flag he took from the man's body 73 years ago.
WWII veteran Marvin Strombo, right, and Tatsuya Yasue, 89-year-old farmer, hold a Japanese flag with autographed messages which was owned by his brother Sadao Yasue, who was killed in the Pacific during World Work II, during a ceremony in Higashishirakawa, in central Japan's Gifu prefecture Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Strombo has returned to the fallen soldier's family the calligraphy-covered flag he took from the man's body 73 years ago. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo
WWII veteran Marvin Strombo, right, and Tatsuya Yasue, 89-year-old farmer, hold a Japanese flag with autographed messages which was owned by his brother Sadao Yasue, who was killed in the Pacific during World Work II, during a ceremony in Higashishirakawa, in central Japan's Gifu prefecture Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Strombo has returned to the fallen soldier's family the calligraphy-covered flag he took from the man's body 73 years ago. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo

Nation & World

US vet returns dead Japanese soldier's flag to grateful kin

By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press

August 15, 2017 1:10 AM

HIGASHISHIRAKAWA, Japan

A U.S. World War II veteran has given the grateful family of a fallen Japanese soldier a calligraphy-covered flag he had taken from his body 73 years ago at a Pacific island battlefield.

Sadao Yasue's brother buried his face into the flag and smelled it, and his 93-year-old sister wept silently as it was placed on her lap. They had never gotten his body or — until that moment — anything else of his.

Marvin Strombo fulfilled a promise he made long ago by traveling to Yasue's village to return the flag Tuesday.

Tatsuya Yasue, the dead soldier's brother, calls the flag a family treasure. He said its return makes him feel like his brother "can come out of limbo."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video