This photo taken on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, shows an open session of the Iranian parliament in Tehran, Iran. Iran's parliament voted overwhelmingly Sunday to increase spending on its ballistic missile program and the foreign operations of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, chanting "Death to America" in a direct challenge to Washington's newest sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Vahid Salemi AP Photo
Iranian president threatens to restart nuclear program

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 11:12 PM

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's president has issued a direct threat, claiming his country is capable of restarting its nuclear program within hours.

Hassan Rouhani says it could be done "in an hour and a day" if Washington continues with "threats and sanctions" against Iran.

He says that once restarted, the program could quickly be brought to a much more advanced level than it was back in 2015, when Iran signed the nuclear deal with world powers. That agreement capped Iran's uranium enrichment levels in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

Rouhani's remarks to lawmakers on Tuesday offered no evidence of Iran's capabilities but are likely to ratchet up pressure further with the Trump administration.

Rouhani also tempered his threat, adding that Iran seeks to remain loyal to its commitments under the deal.

