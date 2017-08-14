Political feud erupts between Australia and New Zealand

In this July 19, 2016, file photo Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce takes the oath of office as he is sworn in at Government House in Canberra, Australia. Joyce, on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, became the latest lawmaker to reveal he might have breached a constitutional prohibition on dual citizens becoming lawmakers, after he was advised by the New Zealand government that he might be a kiwi. Rob Griffith, File AP Photo