The Latest: Brother thanks US WWII vet for returning flag

In this Aug. 14, 2017 photo, Tatsuya Yasue, 89-year-old farmer, wipes his tears while taking about his brother Sadao Yasue, who fell in battle during the war in Pacific more than 70 years ago, in Higashishirakawa, in central Japan's Gifu prefecture. Former U.S. Marine Marvin Strombo will returns Sadao's calligraphy-covered flag he took from the fallen Japanese soldier 73 years ago. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo