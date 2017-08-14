Paul Ryan opponent says he believes 'pizzagate' conspiracy

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2016 file photo, Paul Nehlen, a Republican challenger to House Speaker Paul Ryan, speaks in Janesville, Wis. Nehlen says he believes an unfounded right-wing online conspiracy theory dubbed "pizzagate." Nehlen voiced his opinion during an online question and answer session with voters earlier this month on Reddit. He was asked "What are your thoughts on Pizzagate?" In response, Nehlen wrote, "I believe it is real." The conspiracy theory claims Democrats harbor child sex slaves at a pizza restaurant in Washington, D.C. Scott Bauer, File AP Photo