In this image released by the U.S. Army, Sgt. Allen L. Stigler Jr., of Arlington, Texas, is photographed in an official portrait. According to the Pentagon, Stigler and Sgt. Roshain E. Brooks were killed Sunday, Aug. 13 in Iraq were casualties of a U.S. artillery "mishap."
In this image released by the U.S. Army, Sgt. Allen L. Stigler Jr., of Arlington, Texas, is photographed in an official portrait. According to the Pentagon, Stigler and Sgt. Roshain E. Brooks were killed Sunday, Aug. 13 in Iraq were casualties of a U.S. artillery "mishap." U.S. Army via AP)
In this image released by the U.S. Army, Sgt. Allen L. Stigler Jr., of Arlington, Texas, is photographed in an official portrait. According to the Pentagon, Stigler and Sgt. Roshain E. Brooks were killed Sunday, Aug. 13 in Iraq were casualties of a U.S. artillery "mishap." U.S. Army via AP)

Nation & World

Pentagon cites artillery 'mishap' in 2 US deaths in Iraq

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 5:08 PM

WASHINGTON

A Pentagon spokesman says the two U.S. soldiers killed Sunday in Iraq were casualties of a U.S. artillery "mishap."

The soldiers have been identified as 22-year-old Sgt. Allen L. Stigler Jr. of Arlington, Texas, and 30-year-old Sgt. Roshain E. Brooks of Brooklyn, New York.

Both were canon crewmembers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

The Pentagon spokesman, Army Col. Rob Manning, says an Army artillery unit was firing on an Islamic State mortar position "when a mishap occurred." Manning says there is no indication that IS played a role in the deaths. He says he cannot provide other details because the incident is under investigation

Five others suffered injuries that Manning says are not life-threatening.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video