Syrian rebels, civilians leave Lebanon border area for home

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 1:00 AM

BEIRUT

The media arm of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group says hundreds of Syrian rebels and civilians have started leaving the Lebanon-Syria border area after a deal was reached for their departure.

The Central Military Media says buses carrying members of the Levant People's Brigades rebel group started moving on Monday from the badlands of the Lebanese border town of Arsal in the direction of the Syrian village of Fleeta.

The evacuation comes nearly two weeks after more than 7,000 Syrians, many of them al-Qaida-linked fighters and their families, left Arsal, following an offensive by Hezbollah.

The Levant People's Brigades whose members did not take part in last month's battles will be heading to the Syrian government-held town of Ruhaiba, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) northeast of the Syrian capital, Damascus.

