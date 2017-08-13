Nation & World

Reports: Key witness in Indonesia corruption case dies in US

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 11:47 AM

LOS ANGELES

A man who killed himself during a Los Angeles standoff was reportedly an important witness in a sweeping corruption investigation in Indonesia.

Coroner's spokeswoman Rayna Hernandez said Sunday that 32-year-old Johannes Marliem died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Febri Diansyah, a spokesman for the Corruption Eradication Commission in Indonesia, told the Jakarta Post that Marliem had died in the United States, but he didn't have details.

Anti-corruption police allege that a network of about 80 people, mostly politicians, and several companies used the introduction of a $440 million electronic identity card system to steal more than a third of the allotted funds.

Marliem was considered a key witness in the case.

A woman and child left the house unharmed after the standoff began Wednesday evening. Police didn't confirm whether they were Marliem's wife and child.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video