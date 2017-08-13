Lion rescued from Syria zoo gives birth in Jordan reserve

In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 photo, a lion rescued from a zoo in the war-torn Syrian city of Aleppo cuddles her newborn cub in the Ma’wa Wildlife Reserve in northern Jordan. The odds had been stacked against “Hajar,” a lion cub born just hours after her mother Dana, rescued from a zoo in war-torn Syrian, was released into a wildlife reserve in Jordan. Dana and 12 other animals, including four other lions and two tigers, had barely survived under harsh conditions in the Syrian city of Aleppo, once a major battle ground. Ahu Savan An, via AP Four Paws