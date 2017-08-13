Nation & World

Egypt detains train driver 15 days over crash

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 5:52 AM

CAIRO

Egypt's prosecution has ordered the detention of a train driver following a deadly train crash near the coastal city of Alexandria that killed 43 people and injured scores.

A train coming from Cairo, Egypt's capital, crashed into the rear of another that was waiting at a small station in the district of Khorshid, just east of Alexandria.

Prosecutors ordered on Sunday the driver of the Cairo train to be detained for 15 days pending investigation, and requested blood and urine samples to test for drugs.

In a meeting with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Saturday, Transport Minister Hesham Arafat blamed the accident on human error.

Egypt's railway system has a poor safety record, mostly blamed on decades of badly maintained equipment and poor management.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video