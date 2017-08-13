A Kenyan shopkeeper opens his store tagged with graffiti calling for peace in Nairobi's Kibera area Sunday Aug. 13, 2017. The neighbourhood erupted into violence a day earlier as supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga demonstrated after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared victorious in Kenya's presidential election.
A Kenyan shopkeeper opens his store tagged with graffiti calling for peace in Nairobi's Kibera area Sunday Aug. 13, 2017. The neighbourhood erupted into violence a day earlier as supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga demonstrated after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared victorious in Kenya's presidential election. Jerome Delay AP Photo
The Latest: Kenya has calm election violence that killed 24

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 5:14 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

The Latest on Kenya following its elections (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Kenyan areas that were hit by deadly election violence were quiet on Sunday, with many people attending church services and police patrolling some streets.

Pastors delivered sermons appealing for calm in the Nairobi slum of Mathare, where rioters have battled police who fired live ammunition and tear gas. The pastors asked congregations to help rebuild and leave matters to God even if they feel they have been victims of injustice. Outside the churches, made of little more than wood frames and tin roofs, children played soccer, darts, checkers and other games.

Similar scenes unfolded in the capital's Kibera slum, another site of recent clashes. The city of Kisumu, an opposition stronghold, was also calm, witnesses said.

While most of Kenya was unaffected by violence, opposition strongholds erupted in protest after their leader, Raila Odinga, said the election Tuesday was rigged. Police gunfire has killed at least 24 people, according to a Kenyan human rights group.

