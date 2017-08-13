Second group suspends migrant rescues, cites Libyan threats

FILE - In this Thursday June 23, 2016 file photo, rescue workers disembark migrants from a dinghy in the Mediterranean Sea, rescued by members of the medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres

MSF) and the rescue group SOS Mediterranee Rescuers of SOS Mediterranee. Doctors Without Borders said Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, it is temporarily suspending the activity of its rescue ship due to alleged threats from Libya’s coast guard, which has increasingly become more aggressive in patrolling the waters off its coasts where human traffickers launch boats crowded with migrants desperate to reach Europe.