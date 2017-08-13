Town hall by ex-Malaysian leader Mahathir marred by violence

Flares hurled by protesters rise during a forum of former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Mahathir who now heads an opposition coalition, was marred by violence, with several people hurling flares, chairs and shoes at the stage. Mahathir, who has set up a new political party to oust Prime Minister Najib Razak in elections due by mid-2018, was answering questions at the forum, hosted by his party, when chaos erupted. Daniel Chan AP Photo