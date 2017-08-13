The Latest: Virginia governor to attend Sunday church

People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them.
The Daily Progress via AP
Ryan M. Kelly
Larisa Roberts joins protesters in Oakland, Calif., during a counter protest to a rally by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
Flowers and other mementos are left at a makeshift memorial for the victims after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally earlier in the day in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Steve Helber
AP Photo
Authorities embrace while working near the scene of a deadly helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017.
Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP
Shelby Lum
Authorities work near the scene of a deadly helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017.
Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP
Shelby Lum
University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan listens during a news conference concerning the white nationalist rally and violence in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Steve Helber
AP Photo
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe addresses a news conference concerning the white nationalist rally and violence in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Steve Helber
AP Photo
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe addresses a news conference concerning the white nationalist rally and violence in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Steve Helber
AP Photo
Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer, right, gestures during a news conference concerning the white nationalist rally and violence as Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, center, and Virginia Secretary of Public safety Brian Moran, left, listen in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Steve Helber
AP Photo
Laura Hainsworth, right, and Kristina Morris wave peace signs while holding a rainbow colored PEACE flag during a counter protest to the rally in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Abingdon, Va.
The Bristol Herald-Courier via AP
Earl Neikirk
The Daily Progress via AP
Ryan M. Kelly
Rescue personnel help injured people after a car ran into a large group of protesters after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them.
Steve Helber
AP Photo
Virginia State Police cordon off an area around the site where a car ran into a group of protesters after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Steve Helber
AP Photo
Steve Helber
AP Photo
Steve Helber
AP Photo
Steve Helber
AP Photo
Steve Helber
AP Photo
Rescue personnel help an injured woman after a car ran into a large group of protesters after an white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them.
Steve Helber
AP Photo
Steve Helber
AP Photo
Steve Helber
AP Photo
In this photo taken Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, multiple white nationalist groups march with torches through the UVA campus in Charlottesville, Va. Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.
The Indianapolis Star via AP
Mykal McEldowney
The Indianapolis Star via AP
Mykal McEldowney
White nationalist demonstrators use shields as they guard the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Steve Helber
AP Photo
These undated photo provided by the Virginia State Police show Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, left, of Quinton, Va., and Lt. H. Jay Cullen, of Midlothian, Va. The two were killed Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, when the helicopter they were piloting crashed while assisting public safety resources during clashes at a nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia State Police via AP)
Virginia State Police via AP)
Virginia State Police via AP)
