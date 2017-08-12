Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, left, reacts after scoring the third run on a single by Corey Seager, as San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges, right, turns to look if there is another play, during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, left, reacts after scoring the third run on a single by Corey Seager, as San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges, right, turns to look if there is another play, during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Alex Gallardo AP Photo
Nation & World

Seager's hit rallies Dodgers over Padres 6-3

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 10:05 PM

LOS ANGELES

Corey Seager's bases-loaded single led to three runs, Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor added solo homers and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a sixth-inning deficit to beat the San Diego Padres 6-3 Saturday night.

With their 27th win in 32 games, the Dodgers improved the best record in the major leagues to 82-34, on pace for 115 wins. Los Angeles is 17-3 on Saturdays.

Trailing 3-1 in the sixth, the Dodgers loaded the bases when Chase Utley doubled between walks to Yamani Grandal and Yasiel Puig from Craig Stammen (0-2). Seager followed with a tying single to right as Yasil Puig took third, and when Seager overran first and got caught in a rundown, Puig broke for home and with a headfirst slide beat the throw from first baseman Wil Myers.

