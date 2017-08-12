Arizona Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Phoenix.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Phoenix. Ralph Freso AP Photo
Nation & World

Corbin leads D-backs over Cubs 6-2 as NL Central tightens

By JOHN MARSHALL AP Sports Writer

August 12, 2017 8:44 PM

PHOENIX

Patrick Corbin pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings, David Peralta hit an inside-the-park home run and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cubs 6-2 on Saturday night, cutting Chicago's NL Central lead over St. Louis to a percentage point.

Jon Lester (8-7) allowed four runs — three earned — and seven hits in six innings as the Cubs lost their third straight and for the seventh time in nine games.

Chicago led the division by 5½ games before play on Aug. 2, but the Cardinals have closed with eight straight victories, their longest winning streak in two years.

Corbin (9-11) allowed five hits and struck out eight. He escaped trouble in the opening inning when Ian Happ hit an inning-ending groundout with runners at the corners.

