Devoutly Catholic Guam celebrates Mass amid N. Korea threat

Pastor Fr. Jose Antonio" Lito" P. Abad, right, greets parishioners as they leave Blessed Diego de San Vitores Church following Sunday Mass, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Tumon, Guam. Across Guam - where nearly everyone is Roman Catholic - priests are praying for peace as residents of the U.S. Pacific island territory face a missile threat from North Korea. Tassanee Vejpongsa AP Photo