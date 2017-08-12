Virginia city rocked by white nationalist protests; 1 arrest

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Neighbor discusses fire on Avalon Avenue in west Modesto Pause 1:27 Modesto tenants squeezed as rents soar 0:36 Watching tree shakers harvest almonds in Northern California is awesome 1:57 Long-absent scarecrow waves once more 1:45 Defense attorney claims tire blowout may have caused crash, not DUI, social media 1:36 Watch man rob Bottle-n-Cork liquor store in Modesto 0:50 Torch-wielding white nationalists march through UVA campus 1:27 Modesto whiskey maker toasts new law 1:26 Water main break floods central Modesto neighborhood 1:04 Step inside glammed-up home sold by Kylie Jenner for $3.15 million Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email White nationalists took part in a torch-lit parade through the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. late on Friday. The march came on the eve of a larger "Unite the Right" rally scheduled to take place Saturday in the city's Emancipation Park. WVAW

