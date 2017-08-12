In this image taken from surveillance camera video released by London's Metropolitan Police on Tuesday Aug. 8, 2017 shows a male jogger, right, after colliding into a woman who fell into the road on Putney Bridge in London. The search is still on for a road-rage jogger who shoved a woman into the path of a London bus. The Metropolitan Police force said Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, that a man arrested earlier this week has now been "eliminated from the investigation."
Nation & World

UK police say they arrested wrong man in jogging-rage case

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 6:33 AM

LONDON

The search is still on for a road-rage jogger who shoved a woman into the path of a London bus.

The Metropolitan Police force said Saturday that a man arrested earlier this week has now been "eliminated from the investigation."

The 41-year-old American investment banker was apprehended Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

His lawyers later released a statement saying he wasn't involved and could prove he was in the United States at the time of the May 5 incident.

The arrest came after police released surveillance camera footage showing a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbled in front of a double-decker bus. The bus swerved and then stopped to avoid hitting the woman.

Police say "inquiries continue" to identify the jogger.

