UK police say they arrested wrong man in jogging-rage case

In this image taken from surveillance camera video released by London's Metropolitan Police on Tuesday Aug. 8, 2017 shows a male jogger, right, after colliding into a woman who fell into the road on Putney Bridge in London. The search is still on for a road-rage jogger who shoved a woman into the path of a London bus. The Metropolitan Police force said Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, that a man arrested earlier this week has now been "eliminated from the investigation." Metropolitan Police via AP)