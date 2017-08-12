Fire blocks route for dozens in Glacier National Park chalet

This undated photo provided by Glacier National Park/National Park Service shows the Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park, Mont. A wildfire has cut off the return route for dozens of people staying at the backcountry chalet, leaving them the choice of remaining until rangers tell them it's safe or hiking out along a longer and more difficult trail, park officials said Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. National Park Service via AP Glacier National Park