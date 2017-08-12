Xi calls for calm after Trump says US is 'locked and loaded'

A PAC-3 interceptor is deployed in the compound of a garrison of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force in Konan, Kochi prefecture, Japan, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Japan started deploying land-based Patriot interceptors after North Korea threatened to send ballistic missiles flying over western Japan and landing near Guam. The Defense Ministry said Friday the PAC-3 surface-to-air interceptors are being deployed at four locations - Hiroshima, Kochi, Shimane and Ehime. Kyodo News via AP Ryosuke Ozawa