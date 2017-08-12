Nation & World

7 White Helmets members shot dead in northwestern Syria

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 2:05 AM

BEIRUT

A Syrian paramedic group active in opposition-controlled areas says gunmen have stormed one of its offices in northwestern Syria killing seven of its members and stealing two vehicles and other equipment.

The Syrian Civil Defense group, more popularly known as the White Helmets, said in a statement that the attack happened Saturday in the town of Sarmin.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the seven were killed after being shot in the head, adding that the killings were discovered when volunteers from Syrian Civil Defense arrived to start a shift and found the bodies of their colleagues.

No one claimed responsibility for the rare attack but it came amid tension in the area. Sarmin is in Idlib province, which witnessed clashes recently between rival insurgent groups.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video