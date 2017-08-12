Residents of the Mathare area of Nairobi, Kenya, take to the streets by blocking roads with burning tires during a rally in support of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017. President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner Friday of Kenya's hard-fought presidential election, but Odinga alleged the voting was rigged.
Residents of the Mathare area of Nairobi, Kenya, take to the streets by blocking roads with burning tires during a rally in support of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017. President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner Friday of Kenya's hard-fought presidential election, but Odinga alleged the voting was rigged. Brian Inganga AP Photo
Residents of the Mathare area of Nairobi, Kenya, take to the streets by blocking roads with burning tires during a rally in support of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017. President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner Friday of Kenya's hard-fought presidential election, but Odinga alleged the voting was rigged. Brian Inganga AP Photo

Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 12:33 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes a fog-shrouded cross in a San Francisco park, violence in Kenya surrounding the presidential election, and refugees crossing the border from the U.S. to Canada.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Aug. 5-11, 2017.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video