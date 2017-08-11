Nation & World

Advocates stage first big Texas protest against border wall

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 11:47 PM

MISSION, Texas

Hundreds of pastors, farmers and advocates will march at sunrise along the levee next to the Rio Grande in opposition to the wall the U.S. government wants to build on the river separating Texas and Mexico.

The march Saturday is the first major protest against the border wall staged in the Rio Grande Valley. The section of farms and border cities is at Texas' southernmost point. The Trump administration has proposed building 60 miles (97 kilometers) of wall in the Rio Grande Valley. It's part of a $1.6 billion proposal to begin the president's signature immigration priority.

Dozens of groups supporting a variety causes have joined the protest.

Organizers say they want to highlight how strongly locals oppose a wall and push Texas' elected officials to oppose funding it.

