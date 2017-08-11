APNewsBreak: LA sheriff knowingly gave false assault stats

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2012, file photo, Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies inspect a cell block at the Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles. The largest sheriff's department in the U.S. uses unsound methods to compile data about violence in Los Angeles County jails and provided inaccurate statistics about jailhouse assaults to news organizations and its oversight agency, according to a report released Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017. Reed Saxon, File AP Photo