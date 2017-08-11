Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott suspended 6 games in domestic case

FILE - In this April 28, 2016, file photo, Ohio State's Ezekiel Elliott poses for photos with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the fourth pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft, in Chicago. Elliott has been suspended for six games under the NFL’s personal conduct policy following the league’s yearlong investigation into the star Dallas Cowboys running back’s domestic violence case out of Ohio. The league said Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, there was “substantial and persuasive evidence” that Elliott had physical confrontations last summer with his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson. Charles Rex Arbogast, File AP Photo