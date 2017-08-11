Firefighters are working at the accident site, where a garbage truck tipped over onto a car near Nagold, southwestern Germany, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. German news agency dpa reports that five people have been killed in the accident according to police in Baden-Wuerttemberg state.
Firefighters are working at the accident site, where a garbage truck tipped over onto a car near Nagold, southwestern Germany, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. German news agency dpa reports that five people have been killed in the accident according to police in Baden-Wuerttemberg state. dpa via AP Andreas Rosar

Nation & World

Report: 5 killed as German garbage truck tips onto car

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 7:16 AM

BERLIN

Police say a 26-ton garbage truck tipped over on a road in southwestern Germany, crushing a car and killing five people, including at least four members of the same family.

The German news agency dpa reported Friday that the truck overturned on a curve in the road in the Baden-Wuerttemberg town of Nagold, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of Stuttgart.

Police say the family of four included two children. A fifth who hasn't yet been identified also was killed.

Police say the cause of the midday crash hasn't been determined, but investigators were looking into whether the truck had a mechanical problem.

