Man sentenced in officer shooting recorded by camera glasses

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 3:55 AM

HAMPTON, S.C.

A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 35 years for opening fire at a police officer, striking him four times, in a shooting captured by a camera in the officer's glasses.

Solicitor Duffie Stone announced Wednesday that a jury found 29-year-old Malcolm Orr of Estill guilty of attempted murder and possessing a weapon in a violent crime. Orr received maximum sentences.

Stone says Estill officer Quincy Smith was responding to a call on New Year's Day 2016 about someone trying to snatch groceries from customers. Smith spotted Orr walking from the store and ordered him to stop, but Orr instead fired eight times.

Bullets broke two bones in Smith's arm, severed a vein in his neck, and passed through his upper torso.

Stone says Smith had purchased the camera himself.

