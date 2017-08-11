Nation & World

Cambodia accuses Laos of border violation, threatens force

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 12:58 AM

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia

Cambodia's prime minister says dozens of soldiers from neighboring Laos have entered Cambodian territory.

Hun Sen threatened to expel the soldiers by force if they don't leave the area by Aug. 17.

He made the comments Friday during a speech in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh. He said his country does not want a dispute with Laos, but "we cannot allow the situation" to continue.

The two countries have traditionally been allies, but a border dispute in Stung Treng province, in northeastern Cambodia, flared up this year.

Calls and emails to the Laos Embassy in Phnom Penh were not returned.

