WWII veteran, 93, brings back flag taken from enemy soldier

In this Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 photo, WWII veteran Marvin Strombo, right, and Obon Society executives director Rex Zika lay out a Japanese flag with names written on it in Portland, Ore. Strombo recovered the flag from a dead Japanese soldier in the Pacific more than 70 years ago and now, at age 93, will return the flag to the Japanese man's surviving siblings. Don Ryan AP Photo