Nation & World

Strong, but deep earthquake shakes northern Philippines

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 11:15 PM

MANILA, Philippines

A deep earthquake of 6.3 magnitude has shaken off Luzon island in the northern Philippines, and was felt in metropolitan Manila.

Office workers in the capital left their buildings but no damage was apparent after the quake struck about midday Friday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquake's epicenter was 5 kilometers (3 miles) southwest of Batangas province's Lian town at a depth of 173 kilometers (107 miles). The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude was 6.2.

The institute said no damage is expected. Deeper epicenters often cause less damage at the Earth's surface, though they can be widely felt.

