3 die in San Diego crash as they fled from Border Patrol

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 10:17 PM

SAN DIEGO

Authorities say the U.S. Border Patrol was chasing an SUV connected to a murder suspect that tumbled off a San Diego freeway, killing three of the four people inside.

Border Patrol Agent Tekae Michael says two agents on a routine patrol on Interstate 15 ran the license plate of a GMC Envoy on Thursday, and found it was connected to a murder and human smuggling suspect.

The agents tried to stop the SUV but it took off and they chased it at high speed.

The California Highway Patrol says the vehicle went out of control, smashed through a guardrail and rolled down an embankment, killing three. A fourth occupant was seriously injured.

No names have been released, and it's not clear whether the murder suspect was in the SUV at the time.

